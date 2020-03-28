Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Ballet Teacher's Cat Crashes Her Remote Dance Class in This Hilarious Video
A ballet teacher's video is going viral after her cat crashed her remote dance lesson!
The cat, named Aurora, is seen weaving in and out of Amelia Clearheart's feet while she is trying to teach a lesson to students via a livestream video.
Clearheart talked to Buzzfeed News about the video.
"Aurora and I move like that all day long. She walks through my feet all day long," she said. "We have a flawless flow."
Check out the video below and watch until the end for a hilarious surprise!
The higher quality video that went viral of Aurora the cat and Amelia the ballet teacher, remote dance lessons with a surprise finish! pic.twitter.com/gBk5Afj6jU- Amelia Love Clearheart (@TheLoveOpera) March 24, 2020
