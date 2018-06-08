VIDEO: BROADWAY BARES FIRE ISLAND Shakes Up the Broadway Norm

Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

For one night only, some of Broadway's best dancers brought the heat to Fire Island Pines with sizzling striptease production numbers as Broadway Bares Fire Island returned. Watch the company in action below!

Twenty-six dancers will took the island by storm in two unforgettable performances at Whyte Hall's Brandon Fradd Theatre in Fire Island Pines. The event is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

This year's cast included Javier Amaya, Heather Lea Bair, Joe Beauregard, Estee Beck, Jovan Dansberry,Barrett Davis, Matthew Griffin, Justin Henry, Madison Ingles, Ryan Jackson, Jacob Karr, Nathan Keen, Ted Keener, Emily Larger, Tim McGarrigal, Drake Miller, Alex Ringler, Montana Sholars, Ricky Schroeder,Demetrius Shields, Jamal Shuriah, James Monroe Števko, Tanner Wilson, Darius Wright and Sidney Erik Wright.

This intimate adaptation of the annual New York City extravaganza Broadway Bares (#BroadwayBares) is created exclusively for Fire Island by director and choreographer Michael Lee Scott.

The Broadway Bares Fire Island creative team includes Assistant Choreographers Barrett Davis, Justin Henry and Sidney Erik Wright; Assistant Director Chris Siretz; Lighting Designer Kirk Fitzgerald; Costume Designers Sam Brooks, Matthew Hampton and Jeff Johnson-Doherty; Hair Designer Michael Serapiglia; Wig Designer Angie Johnson; and makeup design by The M•A•C Pro Team. Heather Hogan serves as production stage manager.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.

