VIDEO: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Honors Mothers With Tribute Video

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical has released a touching tribute to mothers in honor of Mother's Day. Watch the video below!

The current Broadway cast of Beautiful includes Chilina Kennedy as Carole King, Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Jessica Keenan Wynn as Cynthia Weil, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner, Tony® Award nominee Liz Larsen as 'Genie Klein', and an ensemble that includes Kerissa Arrington, Kennedy Caughell, Adam Dietlein, Kevin Duda, Sidney Dupont, Gabrielle Elisabeth, Matt Faucher, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Douglas Lyons, Stephanie Martignetti, Paris Nix, Kris Roberts, Nicholas Ryan, Sara Sheperd, Yasmeen Sulieman, Salisha Thomas, Daniel Torres and Melvin Tunstall. Chilina Kennedy will be returning to the role in August.

Melissa Benoist, star of "Supergirl" and "Glee," will join the cast June 7 - August 4.

With a book by Tony® and Academy® Award-nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil.

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical is in its 5th smash year at the Stephen SondheimTheatre on Broadway. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (Ghostlight Records), the 2015 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on CD, digitally, and on vinyl. In addition to the hit Broadway production, which has broken all box office records and recently became the highest grossing show in the history of the Sondheim Theatre, Beautifullaunched its first US National Tour in September 2015, and is also currently playing internationally, with productions in Japan, Australia and touring the UK. An Award-winning production recently closed in London's West End.

