VIDEO: BE MORE CHILL Star Lauren Marcus Releases Original Song 'What It Really Cost You'

Be More Chill star Lauren Marcus has released an original protest song titled, "What It Cost You."

Aided by her friends Danny Jonokuchi (arrangement, Mike Rosengarten (guitar), Rob Rokicki (piano), Jamie Eblen (percussion) Matt Scharfglass (bass), Josh Plotner (saxophone), Becca Patterson (trombone), Danny Jonokuchi (trumpet), and back-up vocals from Amara Brady, Katie Lee Hill, and Hana Slevin, Lauren channels the frustration many of us are feeling with her moving anthem.

Check out the song below!





