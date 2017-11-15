VIDEO: BC/EFA's Tom Viola Accepts Lifetime Achievement Award at 'ROCKERS ON BROADWAY'

BC/EFA
Nov. 15, 2017  

Broadway HERO Tom Viola, Executive Director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS received a Lifetime Acheivement Award at Rockers on Broadway, presented by Donnie Keih. Dozens of stars from Broadway came together to honor Tom and perform songs from rock legends. The event benefited The Path Fund and Broadway Cares.

This year at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: LEGENDS LIVE ON! The ensemble paid tribute to legendary musicians who have passed on. The greatest Rock & Roll band might be in heaven, but they continue to be the soundtrack of our lives and live on inspiring us with their music.

Each year, ROCKERS ON BROADWAY honors industry luminaries who have inspired and enhanced the community.

Check out Lesli Margherita's introduction and Tom Viola's speech below!

