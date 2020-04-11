VIDEO: Appalachian State University Students Sing 'The Song of Purple Summer' in Lieu of Cancelled Production of SPRING AWAKENING

In honor of their cancelled production of Spring Awakening, students from Appalachian State University put together a video of themselves singing The Song of Purple Summer.

The caption reads: "What a world we live in today. Our Spring production of Spring Awakening at Appalachian State University was sadly cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19. Obviously, as any theatre students would be, we were dramatically devastated when we first heard the news, and many of us couldn't wrap our heads around it; as a senior, this was going to be my last show at App. It was a weird feeling having a show cancelled, so eventually we decided not to let this experience go to waste. We used this bizarre situation as motivation to find new ways to create as artists which we all aspire to be. It may have been difficult to coordinate all this and edit everything (thank you Mack), but this is what we have come up with in our time of isolation. Thank you to everyone who has helped us in this process, and we hope you all enjoy!"

Watch the video below!

Cast:

Andre Braza - Moritz

Devon Bucey - Melchior

Zoe Dean - Wendla

Mack Debernardo - Otto

Elizabeth Edwards - Martha

Casey Huntley - Anna

Lily Jordan - Ilse

Sophie Weiner - Adult Women





