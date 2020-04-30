VIDEO: Anna K. Jacobs Accepts the 2020 Jonathan Larson Grant

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

2020 Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Anna K. Jacobs accepts the grant with a virtual speech. In the speech, Jacobs shares what this grant means to her.

Watch the video below!

Anna K. Jacobs is a composer, lyricist, librettist, and educator. Her work includes the stage musicals, POP! (Yale Rep, Pittsburgh City Theatre, Studio Theatre; book & lyrics by Maggie-Kate Coleman), TEETH (NAMT, O'Neill; co-book & lyrics by Michael R. Jackson), ANYTOWN (George Street Playhouse; book by Jim Jack), HARMONY, KANSAS (Diversionary Theatre; book & lyrics by Bill Nelson), ECHO (The Gallery Players, Musical Theatre Factory), and STELLA AND THE MOON MAN (Sydney Theatre Company/Theatre of Image; written by Richard Tulloch, co-composed by Adrian Kelly), and the movie musical, KAYA: TASTE OF PARADISE (NY Film Academy; directed by Paul Warner). Currently, she and playwright Anna Ziegler are collaborating on a new musical for Barbara Whitman Productions and Grove Entertainment. She is the recipient of the 2018 Eric Salzman Award for New Music Theater Composition and 2016 Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award. She holds an MFA in Musical Theatre Writing from NYU-Tisch, and is a former Sundance Fellow and Dramatists Guild Fellow





