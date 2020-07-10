VIDEO: Ann Harada, Marc delaCruz, Anthony Lee Medina, and More Perform Monologue From OUR TOWN

Olivia Oguma has created a new video featuring performers reciting a monologue from Our Town, titled "their town. OUR town."

The video was conceived, edited and directed by Olivia Oguma, featuring music by Cody Owen Stine. The monologue is by Thornton Wilder.

The video features Marc delaCruz, Annie Henk, Kaliswa Brewster, Ann Harada, James Seol, Brynn Williams, Mirirai Sithole, Mia Katigbak, Kaaron Briscoe, Don Nguyen, Olivia Oguma, Anthony Lee Medina, Jo Mei, Austin Ku, Bruce Locke, Jason C. Brown, Ashley Bryant, Thom Sesma, Sade Namei, Wi-Moto Nyoka, Rodney To, Christopher Oscar Peña, Tina Chilip, Emma Ramos, Michael Genet, Nandita Shenoy, Brooke Ishibashi, Kate Rigg, Andres Munar, and James Yaegashi.

Watch below!

Our Town is a 1938 three-act play by American playwright Thornton Wilder, which won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play tells the story of the fictional American small town of Grover's Corners between 1901 and 1913 through the everyday lives of its citizens.

Throughout, Wilder uses metatheatrical devices, setting the play in the actual theatre where it is being performed. The main character is the stage manager of the theatre who directly addresses the audience, brings in guest lecturers, fields questions from the audience, and fills in playing some of the roles.

Our Town was first performed at McCarter Theatre in Princeton, New Jersey in 1938. It later went on to success on Broadway and won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It remains popular today and revivals are frequent.

The last Broadway revival of Our Town starred Paul Newman, Jane Curtin, Stephen Spinella, and Jayne Atkinson. The production was filmed, and aired on both PBS and Showtime.

BroadwayWorld recently reported on a rumor that producer Scott Rudin has plans to bring Thornton Wilder's play back to Broadway for the first time since 2002. Rudin has tapped Tony winner Bartlett Sher (To Kill a Mockingbird) to direct the play, which will be led by Dustin Hoffman, who last appeared on Broadway in 1990. A timeline for the production remains unknown.

