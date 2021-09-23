VIDEO: Ann Dowd, Martha Plimpton & Reed Birney Talk MASS on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Broadway is coming back, slowly but surely. And while you await seeing your favorite stars on stage, you can enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly.

Watch as he chats with stage and screen favorites Ann Dowd, Martha Plimpton and Reed Birney, who star in Mass- in theaters this October.

What is the film all about? Years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, two sets of parents (Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney and Ann Dowd) agree to talk privately in an attempt to move forward. In Fran Kranz's writing and directing debut, he thoughtfully examines their journey of grief, anger and acceptance by coming face-to-face with the ones who have been left behind.

"This is sort of a lifelong dream to be in something like this," said Birney. "Not only was [the film] thrilling to make, but the fact that it has turned out so beautifully, and that people are embracing it in such a profound way... it's a complete fantasy for me."

"It's an actors dream to be a part of something that speaks to the heart of human beings and can make a difference in a human being's life," added Dowd. "We hope for that to be the case, don't we? I don't know that I've ever had a more profound experience of making a film in my life."

Plimpton echoed their sentiments: "It's extremely rare to be a part of something like this. I treasure it!"

Watch below as they talk more about their time spent together making the film, working with their director, and so much more!