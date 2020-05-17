VIDEO: Andrew Scott SEA WALL Film Extends Stream for One Week

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Now you can catch Fleabag star Andrew Scott in a special filmed production of Simon Stephens' play Sea Wall for one more week!

Check out Andrew making the announcement here:

Things for Alex are good. He loves his wife, his daughter, his city, his job. But sometimes the force of life can crash against you. Sometimes everything you thought you could always depend on can be taken away.

See Andrew in the piece here:

Sea Wall was written by Simon Stephens as a stage play for Andrew Scott and first performed at the Bush Theatre in 2008. It was presented on Broadway in 2018 starring actor Tom Sturridge, along with another of Stephens' monologue plays, A Life, performed by Jakel Gyllenhaal.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You