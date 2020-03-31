VIDEO: Andrew Polec Sings 'I Would Do Anything For Love' and Holds a Q&A for Fans to Raise Money for The Actors Fund

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Today, Andrew Polec performed Meat Loaf's 'I Would Do Anything For Love' via Facebook Live and held a Q&A for fans to raise money for The Actors Fund!

Andrew Polec's theatre credits include Bat Out of Hell (West End, NY City Center), The Fantasticks (Off-Broadway), The General from America (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival), Troilus in Troilus and Cressida (Bread Loaf Acting Ensemble), Young Scrooge in A Christmas Carol and Peter in Ivanov (Trinity Repertory Company), and Max in Where the Wild Things Are (Providence Fringe Festival).





