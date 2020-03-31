Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Andrew Polec Sings 'I Would Do Anything For Love' and Holds a Q&A for Fans to Raise Money for The Actors Fund

Article Pixel Mar. 31, 2020  

Today, Andrew Polec performed Meat Loaf's 'I Would Do Anything For Love' via Facebook Live and held a Q&A for fans to raise money for The Actors Fund!

Check out the video below!

Andrew Polec's theatre credits include Bat Out of Hell (West End, NY City Center), The Fantasticks (Off-Broadway), The General from America (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival), Troilus in Troilus and Cressida (Bread Loaf Acting Ensemble), Young Scrooge in A Christmas Carol and Peter in Ivanov (Trinity Repertory Company), and Max in Where the Wild Things Are (Providence Fringe Festival).

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



