VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Thanks Fans for Tuning in to THE SHOW MUST GO ON! and Donating to The Actors Fund

Andrew Lloyd Webber has posted a video on Twitter, sharing a message of thanks to those who tuned in to The Show Must Go On Series and donated to The Actors Fund.

Cats was the final show to be streamed for the series this past weekend.

The curtain has fallen on Andrew's The Shows Must Go On series. Thank you to everyone who has been tuning in over the last few weeks! Stay tuned for more classics. - #TeamALW pic.twitter.com/ioKBvhn1av Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 18, 2020

