Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Thanks Fans for Tuning in to THE SHOW MUST GO ON! and Donating to The Actors Fund

Article Pixel May. 19, 2020  

Andrew Lloyd Webber has posted a video on Twitter, sharing a message of thanks to those who tuned in to The Show Must Go On Series and donated to The Actors Fund.

Cats was the final show to be streamed for the series this past weekend.

Check out the video below!



Next on Stage

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: The Platt Brothers Sing Graduation Medley
  • VIDEO: THE LION KING Original Cast Members Reunite for A Virtual Performance of 'He Lives In You'
  • VIDEO: FROZEN Ushers Create Love Letter to the Show
  • VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo Covers 'Edelweiss' on Banjo