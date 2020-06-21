Click Here for More Articles on ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' in Honor of EVITA's 42nd Birthday
Andrew Lloyd Webber is celebrating the 42nd anniversary of the opening of Evita in London.
He took to Twitter to talk a bit about the show, and played part of Don't Cry For Me Argentina.
Check out the video below!
Thank you for those who tuned in for that little surprise to celebrate the 42nd Birthday of @officialevita. I hope you all have a lovely rest of your evenings! - ALW pic.twitter.com/VQ0VkDZU6W- Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) June 21, 2020
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Photo Flash: See Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and Leslie Odom, Jr. in a First Look at HAMILTON on Disney+
Disney+ has shared a first look Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and Leslie Odom, Jr. in the Hamilton film, coming to the streamer on July 3!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls Out John Bolton for HAMILTON Rip-Off
John Bolton releases a book next week and the title is... familiar. The former National Security Advisor was called out on Twitter today by Lin-Manuel... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Updates on Nick Cordero's Recovery Process- 'He is Awake and He's in There'
As friends and family continue to wait for good news about Nick Cordero's recovery, his wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Update on Nick Cordero's Health and Celebrates Their First In-Person Visit
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero, as well as the good news that she is finally able to have in-person visits with... (read more)
VIDEO: SIX, HEATHERS, COME FROM AWAY, and More Perform at Virtual West End Live
This year's virtual West End Live is underway! The first highlights programme features performances from Six, Wicked, Heathers, The Lion King, Bat Out... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Plans London Palladium Test In July To Prove Theatres Can Reopen
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning (19 June), composer Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber announced that he's going to run a reopening test ... (read more)
Disney+ has shared a first look Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and Leslie Odom, Jr. in the Hamilton film, coming to the streamer on July 3!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls Out John Bolton for HAMILTON Rip-Off
John Bolton releases a book next week and the title is... familiar. The former National Security Advisor was called out on Twitter today by Lin-Manuel... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Updates on Nick Cordero's Recovery Process- 'He is Awake and He's in There'
As friends and family continue to wait for good news about Nick Cordero's recovery, his wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Update on Nick Cordero's Health and Celebrates Their First In-Person Visit
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero, as well as the good news that she is finally able to have in-person visits with... (read more)
VIDEO: SIX, HEATHERS, COME FROM AWAY, and More Perform at Virtual West End Live
This year's virtual West End Live is underway! The first highlights programme features performances from Six, Wicked, Heathers, The Lion King, Bat Out... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Plans London Palladium Test In July To Prove Theatres Can Reopen
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning (19 June), composer Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber announced that he's going to run a reopening test ... (read more)