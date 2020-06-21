VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' in Honor of EVITA's 42nd Birthday

Click Here for More Articles on ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER

Andrew Lloyd Webber is celebrating the 42nd anniversary of the opening of Evita in London.

He took to Twitter to talk a bit about the show, and played part of Don't Cry For Me Argentina.

Check out the video below!

Thank you for those who tuned in for that little surprise to celebrate the 42nd Birthday of @officialevita. I hope you all have a lovely rest of your evenings! - ALW pic.twitter.com/VQ0VkDZU6W - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) June 21, 2020

