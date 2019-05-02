VIDEO: Ana Gasteyer Stars in One-Night Only Broadway Musical for Olay

Dear Evan Hansen's Kristolyn Lloyd Also Stars

Procter & Gamble skincare brand Olay debuted a musical show, "Olay Live: The Road to Glow," at off-Broadway theater New World Stages in New York on April 9.

The musical starred Ana Gasteyer, Hannah Rose, Dear Evan Hansen's Kristolyn Lloyd, Alysha Umphress, and Courtney Daniels in the musical that also features Alan H. Green, Mary Page Nance, Geena Quintos, and Nikko Kimzin.

The show focuses on a millennial woman who has lost her "glow," and needs some help regaining her confidence. The show is inspired by musical videos Olay has released on Youtube that have gained more than 14 million views.

Watch the musical below!





