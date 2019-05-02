VIDEO: Ana Gasteyer Stars in One-Night Only Broadway Musical for Olay

Dear Evan Hansen's Kristolyn Lloyd Also Stars

May. 2, 2019  

Procter & Gamble skincare brand Olay debuted a musical show, "Olay Live: The Road to Glow," at off-Broadway theater New World Stages in New York on April 9.

The musical starred Ana Gasteyer, Hannah Rose, Dear Evan Hansen's Kristolyn Lloyd, Alysha Umphress, and Courtney Daniels in the musical that also features Alan H. Green, Mary Page Nance, Geena Quintos, and Nikko Kimzin.

The show focuses on a millennial woman who has lost her "glow," and needs some help regaining her confidence. The show is inspired by musical videos Olay has released on Youtube that have gained more than 14 million views.

Watch the musical below!

VIDEO: Ana Gasteyer Stars in One-Night Only Broadway Musical for Olay
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: The HADESTOWN Cast Performs 'Livin' It Up on Top' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: Watch the BEETLEJUICE Cast Perform 'That Beautiful Sound' in 360!
  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Parodies BEAUTY AND THE BEAST With New Song 'BARR!'
  • VIDEO: The Cast of KISS ME, KATE Performs 'Too Darn Hot' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: LES MISERABLES All-Star Cast Chats Upcoming Concert
  • VIDEO: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Performs on TODAY

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup