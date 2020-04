Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

A video has been released of ABT Principal Stella Abrera Radetsky and ABT Soloist Thomas Forster in their third hour of rehearsal for Alexei Ratmansky's "The Seasons" with ABT Ballet Masters, Irina Kolpakova and Nancy Raffa.

The video features pianist Jacek Mysinski. The video is by Connor Holloway.

