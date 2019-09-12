VIDEO: Amazon Prime Releases Trailer for MODERN LOVE Starring Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, John Gallagher, Jr., Cristin Milioti, and More!

Modern Love, coming to Amazon Prime Video on October 18, is inspired by the popular New York Times column of the same name. This half-hour romantic comedy series explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, as each standalone episode brings some of the column's most beloved stories to life with a stellar cast.

Watch the trailer below!

Among the series stars are Jane Alexander ("The Good Fight"), Sofia Boutella ("Kingsman: The Secret Service"), Gary Carr ("The Deuce," "Downton Abbey"), Olivia Cooke ("Ready Player One"), Emmy Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon ("Power"), Emmy Award winner Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr. ("The Newsroom"), Academy Award nominee Andy Garcia ("Ocean's Eleven"), Emmy Award nominee Julia Garner ("Ozark"), Brandon Kyle Goodman ("Plus One"), Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway ("Ocean's Eight"), Academy Award nominee Catherine Keener ("Get Out"), Caitlin McGee ("Bluff City Law"), Cristin Milioti ("Black Mirror"), Academy Award nominee Dev Patel ("Lion"), Laurentiu Possa ("Killing Eve"), James Saito ("Always Be My Maybe"), Andrew Scott ("Fleabag"), Emmy Award nominee John Slattery ("Mad Men") and Shea Whigham ("Homecoming").

John Carney (Once, Sing Street) serves as writer, director and executive producer. Additionally, Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe, Divorce), Tom Hall (Sensation) and Emmy Rossum (Shameless), directed episodes of the series. Horgan directed the Tina Fey-John Slattery led episode, which she also penned. Hall also wrote his episode and Rossum will direct an episode written by the late Audrey Wells (Under the Tuscan Sun, The Hate U Give).

Todd Hoffman executive produce alongside Carney and Trish Hofmann serves as co-executive producer. Sam Dolnick and Choire Sicha of The New York Times also serve as executive producers and Modern Love column editor Daniel Jones serves as consulting producer.

Modern Love is produced by Amazon Studios, Storied Media Group and The New York Times.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You