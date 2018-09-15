VIDEO: Alumni of Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal's BARS Workshop Will Develop Full-Length Plays at The Public - Get a Taste of Their Work!

The BARS program at The Public Theater has just finished it's second year of their Alumni program, where selected BARS members spend the summer developing their first full length works, under the mentorshop of Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs and the NEW WORKS department.

This year's returning alumni are Cherrye J. Davis and Savon Bartley.

Get a taste of Davis' and Bartley's work in videos of their final performances from BARS MEDLEY Vol 3, where they reinterpreted famous photographs.

Watch the videos below!

For the rappers, actors, poets, performers, orators, playwrights and song birds: #BARS is where verse and theater come together. Come create, learn, develop & innovate firmly at the center. The poetry of speech is what brings it all together.

The #BARS Workshop is a lab series created by artists Rafael Casal & Daveed Diggs, to serve as a space for artists to investigate the intersection between contemporary verse and Theater.

