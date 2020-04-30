VIDEO: Alexa Green Releases Music Video for New Song 'Get Brave'

Hollow Spirit Studios has released a brand new music video featuring recording artist Alexa Green. The empowering pop anthem "Get Brave" was written by Barry Anderson & Mark Petty. The music video celebrates the life-saving acts of kindness and courage that are happening on a global scale because of the coronavirus pandemic. The video was produced by Dom Scott, Shannon Mullen, Daniel Bailey and Barry Anderson, with direction/editing by David Rowen and studio videography by Sam Zhang.

Check out the video below!

Hollow Spirit Studios is supporting Partners In Health, an organization on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response. HSS is using its platform to promote awareness around the organization and encourage donations to help it #StopCOVID throughout the world.

Alexa Green is best known for her turn as Glinda in the Los Angeles and San Francisco companies of the hit Broadway musical Wicked. She appeared with Neil Patrick Harris and Patti LuPone in the international cinematic release of Stephen Sondheim's Company with The New York Philharmonic live from Lincoln Center. Green has performed as a guest star with symphonies nation-wide. Most recently, she has collaborated in the studio with Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer David Foster on his upcoming Broadway projects. She has been featured in the concert series Broadway Sings alongside Carole King at Avery Fisher Hall as well as with Aaron Tveit on his Live Nation concert tour. Green's sold-out solo show at Feinstein's 54 Below, A Shining Hour, received critical acclaim. Her debut solo album, So Good, was nominated among vocalists Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth and Barbra Streisand and won the 2016 BroadwayWorld award for Best New Solo Recording.

Since opening its doors in 2017, Hollow Spirit Studios has busily been producing music for a variety of artists, including Christiani Pitts, Veyebs, Josh Hobbs, Nygel D. Robinson, Miss Ginger, and Skye Scott, as well as the bands Sugarmore and Moon Trees. Based in New York City, Hollow Spirit Studios continues to expand, ushering in an era of inspired, cutting-edge music and video.





