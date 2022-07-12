Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
VIDEO: Alex Lawther Talks Taking on HAMLET at the Park Avenue Armory

Hamlet runs at the Park Avenue Armory through August 13, 2022.

Jul. 12, 2022  

Olivier Award-winning director Robert Icke unleashes his visionary creativity at the Park Avenue Armory this summer with the North American premiere of a radical new staging of Shakespeare's classic- Hamlet.

This highly charged staging transforms the traditional family drama into a psychological thriller, transporting the action to our current surveillance society in which rolling media news feeds provide juicy updates of a life lived on screen while blurring the lines between public and private life. Alex Lawther (The Imitation Game, The Last Duel, The French Dispatch, Black Mirror) portrays the obsessive prince consumed by grief, brilliantly embodying his mental decay to boldly examine the devastating effects his anguish has not only on his own psyche, but on his family and country.

Below, watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge checks in with Lawther about playing the iconic role, the tricks of taking on Shakespeare, and so much more!

