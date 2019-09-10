VIDEO: Alex Brightman Sings Drew Gasparini's 'A LIttle Bit' at Feinstein's/54 Below
Feinstein's/54 Below presented a Re-release Party for Drew Gasparini's album I COULD USE A DRINK: THE SONGS OF Drew Gasparini on Monday, September 9th, 2019.
Released in 2013 by Broadway Records and produced by Charlie Rosen, I COULD USE A DRINK introduced many Gasparini standards and best-sellers, including "If I Had You," "Valley High," and "A Little Bit." This concert was a rare opportunity to hear the original vocalists from the album perform these songs again, live!
Reprising their work on the album were Alex Brightman, Duncan Sheik, Alex Wyse, Andrew Kober, F. Michael Haynie, Blake Daniel, Eric Michael Krop, Gabriel Violett, Kasie Gasparini, and Chloe Gasparini. They were joined by new friends and voices Troy Iwata, Natalie Weiss, Renee Rapp, Julia Mattison, Keith White, Heath Saunders, Raymond Lee, Amber Ardolino, Anoop Desai, Brenna Coogan, Rachel Skalka, Keaton Whittaker, Alexis Myles, and Morgan Reilly.
Watch Alex Brightman sing 'A Little Bit' in the video below!