VIDEO: Alex Brightman Sings Drew Gasparini's 'A LIttle Bit' at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below presented a Re-release Party for Drew Gasparini's album I COULD USE A DRINK: THE SONGS OF Drew Gasparini on Monday, September 9th, 2019.

Released in 2013 by Broadway Records and produced by Charlie Rosen, I COULD USE A DRINK introduced many Gasparini standards and best-sellers, including "If I Had You," "Valley High," and "A Little Bit." This concert was a rare opportunity to hear the original vocalists from the album perform these songs again, live!

Watch Alex Brightman sing 'A Little Bit' in the video below!





