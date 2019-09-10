VIDEO: Alex Brightman Sings Drew Gasparini's 'A LIttle Bit' at Feinstein's/54 Below

Sep. 10, 2019  

Feinstein's/54 Below presented a Re-release Party for Drew Gasparini's album I COULD USE A DRINK: THE SONGS OF Drew Gasparini on Monday, September 9th, 2019.

Released in 2013 by Broadway Records and produced by Charlie Rosen, I COULD USE A DRINK introduced many Gasparini standards and best-sellers, including "If I Had You," "Valley High," and "A Little Bit." This concert was a rare opportunity to hear the original vocalists from the album perform these songs again, live!

Watch Alex Brightman sing 'A Little Bit' in the video below!

VIDEO: Alex Brightman Sings Drew Gasparini's 'A LIttle Bit' at Feinstein's/54 Below
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: First Look At HERCULES Starring Jelani Alladin, Krysta Rodriguez, James Monroe Iglehart And More!
  • VIDEO: The Queens of SIX Perform the National Anthem at Fenway Park
  • VIDEO: Watch a New Behind-The-Scenes Look at the CATS Movie, Featuring Taylor Swift, James Corden, Idris Elba, & More!
  • VIDEO: Watch Helen Mirren in the All New Trailer For HBO's CATHERINE THE GREAT Miniseries