VIDEO: Alan Menken Creates a 'Bandana Cover' of 'America the Beautiful' to Support the Hero Box Challenge

Alan Menken has created a new challenge on Twitter, nominating people to sing a 'bandana cover' and then take the Hero Box Challenge, sending supplies to hospitals in need.

Menken has nominated Harvey Fierstein, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Gad, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to take the challenge.

Watch Menken's video below!





