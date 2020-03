VIDEO: Alan Menken Creates a 'Bandana Cover' of 'America the Beautiful' to Support the Hero Box Challenge

Laura Bell Bundy has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.... ( read more The National Theatre has announced its new initiative, NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. ... ( read more BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Mark Blum, who most recently appeared on Broadway in The Assembled Parties (2013), has... ( read more Good Morning America will air a special fan-generated performance of the song 'Non-Stop' tomorrow morning.... ( read more BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio Ci... ( read more On the heels of last Friday's debut watch party featuring Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is partnering wit... ( read more