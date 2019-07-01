VIDEO: Alan Cumming Talks About His 'Saturday Night on Broadway' Tradition

Alan Cumming was a guest on today's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan." During the interview, Cumming talks about his "Saturday night on Broadway" tradition on social media.

Watch the interview below!

On Broadway and the West End Alan Cumming played the Master of Ceremonies in Kander and Ebb's masterpiece Cabaret, winning a Tony and every other award available in the process. More recently he has toured the world with his cabaret shows, I Bought A Blue Car Today which debuted at the Lincoln Centre, NYC followed by the Sydney Opera House, and Alan CummingSings Sappy Songs, which earned huge critical acclaim and sold out Carnegie Hall, the London Palladium, the Walt DisneyConcert Hall in LA and the Kennedy Center, Washington DC. He also released albums of the same name.

Cumming currently stars on the CBS series Instinct, and previously starred on The Good Wife.





