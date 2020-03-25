VIDEO: AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Star Robbie Fairchild Performs A Rooftop Dance

An American In Paris star, Robbie Fairchild, took advantage of the sunny weather during social distancing. Check out the incredible dancer hitting the roof for a bit of quarantine choreo!

Check out Robbie's moves here!

Robert Fairchild made his Broadway debut in 2015 with his breakout role as "Jerry Mulligan" in the Tony Award-winning musical AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, which he reprised in London in 2017. He was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Performance By An Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical and the Evening Standard Award for Outstanding Performance, and won the 2015 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Actor in a Musical, the 2015 Astaire Award for Best Male Dancer, the 2015 Theatre World Award, and the National Dance Award UK. He was also nominated for the 2015 Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance.







As one of the world's preeminent dancers, Robert Fairchild began dancing at the age of four in Salt Lake City. He began his balletic training at the School of American Ballet at the age of 15 and shortly after rose through the ranks of the prestigious New York City Ballet. He became an apprentice with NYCB in June 2005. The following June, he joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet, was promoted to Soloist in May 2007 and to Principal Dancer in October 2009. He recently performed his farewell performance with the company last October.







Theater: Monster in "Mary Shelly's Frankenstein" at Signature Theater (Chita Rivera Award); Harry Beaton in "Brigadoon" at New York City Center; Jerry Mulligan in "An American in Paris" on Broadway and the West End; Will Parker in "Oklahoma" at the Royal Albert Hall for the "BBC Proms"; Mike Costa in "A Chorus Line" at the Hollywood Bowl; Bill Calhoun in "Kiss Me Kate" for Roundabout Theater Company's 2017 Gala. TV: "Mixtape" FOX Pilot; "Julie's Greenroom" on Netflix; BBC Proms "Oklahoma"; Romeo in NYCB's "Romeo and Juliet" and Carousel Boy in NY Philharmonic's "Carousel," both for PBS "Live From Lincoln Center"; "Dancing With The Stars"; "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"; "Live with Kelly and Michael"; "CBS Sunday Morning"; "60 Minutes." Film: "An American in Paris" Live West End Production; "The Chaperone"; "NY Export: Opus Jazz."



Fairchild originated the role of Romeo in Peter Martins' Romeo and Juliet featured in the PBS Live From Lincoln Center television broadcast. Last season Fairchild played the role of Carousel Boy in the NY Philharmonic's Emmy nominated production of Carousel directed by John Rando and choreographed by Warren Carlyle.







He is a Recipient of the Mae L. Wien Award for Outstanding Promise at The School of American Ballet. Fairchild is newly married to Principal Dancer Tiler Peck, also of NYCB.





