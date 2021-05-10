VIDEO: AAPI Broadway and Theater Professionals Come Together to Stop AAPI Hate in New Video from Jonathan Lee

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

In response to the ongoing Stop AAPI Hate movement, 19 Broadway and theatre professionals have come together for a moving video produced and directed by Jonathan Lee.

Co-choreographed by Kellen Stancil, Karla Garcia, and Lee, the video features dancers Una Bharat, Jaryd Farcon, Jhailyn Farcon, Rosie Lani Fiedelman, Ericka Hunter Yang, Joomin Hwang, Sabrina Imamura, Jolina Javier, Monica Kapoor, Yusaku Komori, Raechelle Manolo, Morgan Marcell, Arianne Meneses, Mayumi Miguel, Christine Sienicki, Christopher Vo, and Nicole Winhoffer.

The video was filmed and edited by Kyle Beckley of Full Out Creative. The signs and masks featured in the video were created by Monica Eng.

Watch the video below!