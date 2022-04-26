VIDEO: A STRANGE LOOP Performs a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
The cast performs "Intermission Song", "We Wanna Know", "Inner White Girl", "Periodically", and "Memory Song."
A Strange Loop has released a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert with NPR.
Watch below!
Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.
SET LIST
"Intermission Song"
"We Wanna Know"
"Inner White Girl"
"Periodically"
"Memory Song"
MUSIC AND LYRICS
Michael R. Jackson
CAST
Antwayn Hopper
James Jackson, Jr.
L Morgan Lee
John-Michael Lyles
John-Andrew Morrison
Jaquel Spivey
Jason Veasey
BAND
Rona Siddiqui: music direction, keys
Beth Callen: guitar
Ian Jesse: bass
Marques Walls: drums
CREDITS
Video by Magicshak Media
Camera Operators: Nick Shakra, Anton Ponomarev, Maksim Kataev
Audio: Amanda Raymond
Audio Mix: Josh Rogosin
Directed by Stephen Brackett
Produced by Lilly Claar
Hair & Makeup by Kirk Cambridge Del-Pesche, Dotty Petersen, Elias Prince
Special Thanks: Raja Feather Kelly, Cherie B. Tay, Barbara Whitman, Jimmy Wilson, Arnulfo Maldonado, Corey Umlauf, 321 Theatrical Management, Feinstein's/54 Below