VIDEO: A STRANGE LOOP Performs a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

A Strange Loop has released a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert with NPR.

Watch below!

Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.

SET LIST



"Intermission Song"

"We Wanna Know"

"Inner White Girl"

"Periodically"

"Memory Song"

MUSIC AND LYRICS



Michael R. Jackson

CAST



Antwayn Hopper

James Jackson, Jr.

L Morgan Lee

John-Michael Lyles

John-Andrew Morrison

Jaquel Spivey

Jason Veasey

BAND



Rona Siddiqui: music direction, keys

Beth Callen: guitar

Ian Jesse: bass

Marques Walls: drums

CREDITS



Video by Magicshak Media

Camera Operators: Nick Shakra, Anton Ponomarev, Maksim Kataev

Audio: Amanda Raymond

Audio Mix: Josh Rogosin

Directed by Stephen Brackett

Produced by Lilly Claar

Hair & Makeup by Kirk Cambridge Del-Pesche, Dotty Petersen, Elias Prince

Special Thanks: Raja Feather Kelly, Cherie B. Tay, Barbara Whitman, Jimmy Wilson, Arnulfo Maldonado, Corey Umlauf, 321 Theatrical Management, Feinstein's/54 Below