VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony, Day 16- Norbert Leo Butz Is Breaking All the Rules in CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

On Day 16 of 30 Days of Tony, we celebrate a multiple Tony-winner Norbert Leo Butz, who is nominated this year for his portrayal of Alfred P. Doolittle in the Broadwy revival of My Fair Lady.

Norbert Leo Butz stage credits include Thou Shalt Not (Tony Award nomination). Broadway: Big Fish, Dead Accounts, Catch Me If You Can (Tony Award), Enron, Speed-the-Plow, Is He Dead?, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels(Tony Award), Wicked, Rent. Off-Broadway: The Whirligig, How I Learned to Drive, Fifty Words, Buicks (Drama Desk nomination), Carousel (Carnegie Hall), The Last Five Years (Drama Desk nomination), Juno and the Paycock.

Film: Better Living Through Chemistry, The English Teacher, Disconnect, Greetings from Tim Buckley, Higher Ground, Fair Game. TV: "Mercy Street," "Bloodline," "Blue Bloods," "The Good Wife," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Law & Order: SVU."

Celebrate Norbert with a Tony-winning performance of "Breakin' All the Rules' from Catch Me If You Can the Musical!

