VIDEO: 2012 Production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Now Streaming

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

The Shows Must Go On! celebrates its first anniversary this Easter weekend with Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar.

The production is available to stream from 7pm BST on Good Friday, 2nd April for 48 hours.

Director Laurence Connor presents this contemporary re-imagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's legendary rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar. The world renowned phenomenon portrays the story of the last seven days of Christ leading up to his crucifixion as seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.

Filmed as an arena rock opera, the performance features a star-studded line-up which includes award-winning musical comedian, Tim Minchin as the role of Judas Iscariot; pop icon and former Spice Girl Melanie C as Mary Magdalene; radio DJ Chris Moyles in his stage debut as King Herod; and Ben Forster, taking on the title role of Jesus.

Watch the full production below!