VICKI BURNS TRIO to Perform at The Five Spot Jazz in NYC's East Village

Vocalist Vicki Burns is set to perform at The Five Spot Jazz in New York City's East Village on Tuesday, July 28, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Burns will be joined by Sean Fitzpatrick on piano and Myles Sloniker on bass for the Vicki Burns TRIO appearance at the East Village venue.

'I am super excited about singing at the new Five Spot in the East Village next month!! With me will be the cracking duo of Sean Fitzpatrick on piano and Myles Sloniker on bass. The Five Spot has old school atmosphere and delicious hip Japanese fusion food! Make your reservation now!'

More information about Vicki Burns is available at www.vickiburnsjazz.com.

The Five Spot Jazz is located in New York City's East Village. Reservations for the July 28 performance are available through the venue.

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