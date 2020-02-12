Urban Stages Will Present the First Public Reading of Gary Apple's New Comedy LEAVE THE CANNOLI

Urban Stages Theater is presenting the first public reading of LEAVE THE CANNOLI, the latest play by Gary Apple as part of their "New Year, New Plays" series, LEAVE THE CANNOLI is a comedy set in the world of The Godfather and tells the unknown story of how the horse head ends up in the movie producer's bed. Though everyone knows that iconic scene, the film never explains how the horse head actually got there. Playwright Apple, known for his twisted tales, decided to speculate on how it might have happened.

The comedy is a caper story, a genre popular in film but rarely seen live on stage. Two low-level mobsters are handed the gruesome assignment and must assemble a team of quirky experts to somehow pull it off. Everything is meticulously planned and nothing goes as it should

The cast includes Carlos Lopez (A Chorus Line, Guys And Dolls), Lori Hammel (Mamma Mia, Christmas In Hell), Zak Risinger (Christmas In Hell, Man Of LaMancha), Regina Gibson (Divina, Charlotte's Web), Gregory Korostishevsky (Can You Ever Forgive Me), Steven Mooney (The Addams Family, Spelling Bee), and Michael Jankowitz (The Equalizer).

Gary Apple has written extensively for sitcoms and animation, including The Simpsons. His musical comedy Christmas In Hell was produced Off-Broadway by The York Theatre Company in 2018. His one-act comedies, including When God Comes For Breakfast You Don't Burn The Toast, have received hundreds of performances throughout the country.

The reading will be presented on Wednesday Feb. 19th at 7pm at Urban StagesTheatre, located at 259 W. 30th Street.

The event is free to the public. Seating will be on a first-come basis.

For more information and reservations call Urban Stages 212 421-1380.





