Upcoming Non-Equity Auditions Sunday, Oct. 15
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Non-Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, October 15, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed from today on BroadwayWorld.com!
10/16/2017 - 10/21/2017 Non-Equity Actors in THE TRAGEDY OF KING LEAR at Dark Wood Drama, LLC
10/16/2017 OPEN in BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 2018 SEASON at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
10/16/2017 - 10/17/2017 OPEN in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities
10/16/2017 - 10/21/2017 Non-Equity Student Performers in A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Plano Children's Theatre
10/17/2017 - 10/18/2017 Non-Equity Actors in ON CLOVER ROAD at Elmwood Playhouse
10/18/2017 - 10/19/2017 Non-Equity Performers in SHREK at Little Radicals Theatre
10/18/2017 - 10/19/2017 Non-Equity Performers in SHREK at Little Radicals Theatre
10/20/2017 Non-Equity Actors in "i" at Pioneer Theatre Company
10/20/2017 Non-Equity Actors in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at The Lower Ossington Theatre
10/21/2017 OPEN Child Performers in SCHOOL OF ROCK at Broadway and National Tour
10/21/2017 Non-Equity Performers in WAISTWATCHERS THE MUSICAL at The Grove Theatre
10/21/2017 - 10/22/2017 Non-Equity Student Performers in ELF THE MUSICAL JR. at Musical Theatre of Anthem
10/21/2017 Non-Equity Performers in THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE at Musical Theatre of Anthem
10/22/2017 Non-Equity Performers in TOMMY at Dare to Defy Productions
10/22/2017 Non-Equity Actors in GRAND RAPIDS 2017 TROUPE at The Murder Mystery Company
10/22/2017 - 10/23/2017 Non-Equity Actors in AS YOU LIKE IT at The South Bend Civic Theatre
10/22/2017 Non-Equity Actors in THE CLEAN HOUSE at Atlantic Beach Experimental Theatre
10/22/2017 - 10/25/2017 Non-Equity Actors in A FEW GOOD MEN at Cotuit Center for the Arts
10/24/2017 - 10/25/2017 Non-Equity Student Performers in A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Piedmont Players Theatre
10/24/2017 - 10/25/2017 Non-Equity Actors in A RAISIN IN THE SUN at 4th Wall Theatre
10/25/2017 - 10/28/2017 Non-Equity Performers in MAGIC TREE HOUSE: THE KNIGHT AT DAWN KIDS at Plano Children's Theatre
10/26/2017 - 10/28/2017 Non-Equity Performers in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Staten Island Shakespearean Theatre & Hemlock Theatre Co.
10/26/2017 - 10/29/2017 Non-Equity Performers in COMPANY at Evergreen Chorale - Center Stage
10/28/2017 OPEN Child Performers in JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Waddon Theatre
10/29/2017 - 10/30/2017 Non-Equity Actors in CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD at Tacoma Little Theatre
11/3/2017 - 11/4/2017 Non-Equity Performers in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Cotuit Center for the Arts
11/4/2017 Non-Equity Performers in METROPOLITAN OPERA NATIONAL COUNCIL at Metropolitan Opera National Council
11/5/2017 - 11/7/2017 Non-Equity Actors in CALENDAR GIRLS at Bay City Players
11/5/2017 - 11/6/2017 Non-Equity Actors in TWENTIETH CENTURY at Theater to Go
11/5/2017 - 11/6/2017 Non-Equity Performers in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at ACTORS Inc.
