Upcoming Non-Equity Auditions Sunday, Oct. 15

Non-Equity Actors in THE TRAGEDY OF KING LEAR at Dark Wood Drama, LLCOPEN in BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 2018 SEASON at Beef & Boards Dinner TheatreOPEN in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Arvada Center for the Arts & HumanitiesNon-Equity Student Performers in A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Plano Children's TheatreNon-Equity Actors in ON CLOVER ROAD at Elmwood PlayhouseNon-Equity Performers in SHREK at Little Radicals TheatreNon-Equity Performers in SHREK at Little Radicals TheatreNon-Equity Actors in "i" at Pioneer Theatre CompanyNon-Equity Actors in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at The Lower Ossington TheatreOPEN Child Performers in SCHOOL OF ROCK at Broadway and National TourNon-Equity Performers in WAISTWATCHERS THE MUSICAL at The Grove TheatreNon-Equity Student Performers in ELF THE MUSICAL JR. at Musical Theatre of AnthemNon-Equity Performers in THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE at Musical Theatre of AnthemNon-Equity Performers in TOMMY at Dare to Defy ProductionsNon-Equity Actors in GRAND RAPIDS 2017 TROUPE at The Murder Mystery CompanyNon-Equity Actors in AS YOU LIKE IT at The South Bend Civic TheatreNon-Equity Actors in THE CLEAN HOUSE at Atlantic Beach Experimental TheatreNon-Equity Actors in A FEW GOOD MEN at Cotuit Center for the ArtsNon-Equity Student Performers in A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Piedmont Players TheatreNon-Equity Actors in A RAISIN IN THE SUN at 4th Wall TheatreNon-Equity Performers in MAGIC TREE HOUSE: THE KNIGHT AT DAWN KIDS at Plano Children's TheatreNon-Equity Performers in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Staten Island Shakespearean Theatre & Hemlock Theatre Co.Non-Equity Performers in COMPANY at Evergreen Chorale - Center StageOPEN Child Performers in JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Waddon TheatreNon-Equity Actors in CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD at Tacoma Little TheatreNon-Equity Performers in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Cotuit Center for the ArtsNon-Equity Performers in METROPOLITAN OPERA NATIONAL COUNCIL at Metropolitan Opera National CouncilNon-Equity Actors in CALENDAR GIRLS at Bay City PlayersNon-Equity Actors in TWENTIETH CENTURY at Theater to GoNon-Equity Performers in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at ACTORS Inc.

