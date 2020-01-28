CAROLINE, OR CHANGE
Up on the Marquee: CAROLINE OR CHANGE

Article Pixel Jan. 28, 2020  

Roundabout Theatre Company's Caroline, or Change will begin performances on March 13, 2020 and open on April 7, 2020 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street).

The cast includes Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke, Alexander Bello (Joe Thibodeaux), John Cariani (Stuart Gellman), Arica Jackson (Washing Machine), Tamika Lawrence (Dotty Moffett), Caissie Levy (Rose Stopnick Gellman), Harper Miles (Radio 3), Jonah Mussolino (Noah Gellman), Nya (Radio 2), Chinua Payne (Jackie Thibodeaux), Nasia Thomas (Radio 1), Stuart Zagnit (Grandpa Gellman) and Chip Zien (Mr. Stopnick).

Caroline, or Change features a Book & Lyrics by Tony Kushner, Music by Jeanine Tesori, Direction by Michael Longhurst, Choreography by Ann Yee, Musical Supervision by Nigel Lilley and Musical Direction by Chris Fenwick.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Up on the Marquee: CAROLINE OR CHANGE
Theatre Marquee unveiling for the Roundabout Theatre Company's revival of the Tony Kushner-Jeanine Tesori musical "Caroline or Change" at Studio 54 on January 24, 2020 in New York City.

