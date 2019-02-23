Up On The Marquee: OKLAHOMA! Heads to Broadway

Oklahoma! is headed for Broadway! The marquee has gone up at the Circle in the Square. Check out the photos below!

The production will star the St. Ann's original cast members including (in alphabetical order): Anthony Cason as Cord Elam, Damon Daunno as Curly McLain, James Davis as Will Parker, Gabrielle Hamilton as Lead Dancer, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey Williams, Will Mann as Mike, Mallory Portnoyas Gertie Cummings, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, two-time Tony Award-nominee Mary Testa as Aunt Eller and Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry. Joining the cast for the Broadway run is star of screen and stage Will Brill ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", You Can't Take It With You) as Ali Hakim.

Previews begin at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre (1633 Broadway) on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 ahead of an official opening on Sunday, April 7, 2019. It will play a limited engagement through Sunday, September 1, 2019.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee unveiling for Rogers & Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!" at Circle in the Square



