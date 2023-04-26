United Palace to Celebrate the 76th Annual Tony Awards With Special 'Broadway Bound' Programming

The Tony Awards and United Palace will present a series of community events in celebration of The 76th Annual Tony Awards which will broadcast live from the historic United Palace for the first time on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

On Monday, May 8th, United Palace will host "Broadway Bound," an inside look at the lives of theater professionals - including costume, sound and lighting designers - aimed at introducing the community to non-performance career paths and creative opportunities in the theatre.

Tickets are free to the public with registration available now here.

4:30 PM How To Get Started On a Non-Performance Career on Broadway

Learn about career-building resources and initiatives from theater professionals who are helping

to diversify Broadway and bring new voices into the community.

5:30 PM Building a World: Designing Broadway Shows

Hear from sound, lighting and costume designers about their career paths, and how they help bring a script to life.

6:30 PM The Road to Broadway

Discover the exciting ride that is the creative journey of creating a Broadway show, from inception to Opening Night.

"We are so thrilled to bring the magic of Broadway to Broadway's own historic United Palace," said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "The Tony Awards are committed to cultivating and celebrating the incredible theatre community on and off the stage, and are excited to give the next generation of 'Broadway Bound' talent this exclusive peek behind the curtain."

"The United Palace's opening in 1930 was billed as 'Times Square entertainment nearer your home,'" said United Palace CEO Mike Fitelson. "The Tony Awards is delivering on that promise first by bringing its showstopping awards program to 175th Street and second by creating additional programming to educate local residents about jobs on Broadway. If young people aren't inspired to pursue these career paths, they will never know how big to dream. The Tonys understands that talent is widely distributed and doesn't end at 42nd Street."

The history of the United Palace begins in 1930 when it opened as one of five Loew's "Wonder Theatres," premiere vaudeville and movie houses located in four boroughs and New Jersey. With nearly 3,400 seats the United Palace is Manhattan's 4th largest theatre, and hosts concerts, movie premieres, film shoots, and other events. The United Palace serves the Washington Heights community by showcasing the performing and visual art of local artists - many of them school children - and housing the non-profit Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance.

Hosted by Ariana DeBose, the American Theatre Wing's 76th Annual Tony Awards, presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air LIVE on Sunday, June 11, 2023 from the historic United Palace Theatre in Washington Heights, in New York City from 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/5:00-8:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*.

CBS and Pluto TV will present The Tony Awards: Act One, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into the 76th Annual Tony Awards. The celebration commences at 6:30-8:00 PM, ET/3:30-5:00 PM PT, on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service (FAST). Viewers can access the show on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the "Pluto TV Celebrity" channel (no payment, registration or sign-in required).

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2022-2023 season is Thursday, April 27, 2023 for all Broadway productions which meet all eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.