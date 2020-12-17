Uma Thurman, Taylor Schilling and More Join Seattle Rep's New Online Series PLAYS IN PROCESS
Plays in Process events will range in focus, but always showcase a diverse range of extraordinary artists in the exploration of key elements in a play’s production work.
Seattle Rep has announced its new virtual series, Plays in Process, a unique program that gives audiences rare exposure to the raw, behind-the-scenes creative process of plays on the horizon at Seattle Rep. Hosted by Artistic Director Braden Abraham, Plays in Process will feature top playwrights, directors, actors, and musicians including Uma Thurman (Kill Bill), Cheryl L. West (Shout Sister Shout!), David Strathairn (Good Night and Good Luck), Taylor Schilling ("Orange is the New Black"), E. Faye Butler (Pullman Porter Blues), Erica Schmidt (MAC BETH), and more in monthly installments that will get underway in January 2021.
Plays in Process events will range In Focus, but always showcase a diverse range of extraordinary artists in the exploration of key elements in a play's production work. Each unique session will feature a different play in development and its artists will reflect on the specific decisions that went into creating various aspects of that play. From acting choices to line rewrites to musical arrangements, audiences will get a first-hand account of just how a play collaboratively came together. In a year when we can't be together, Seattle Rep's Plays in Process offers the greater community a chance to virtually come back to the theater for a unique taste of what is to come at Seattle Rep.
"Typically, all crucial play development happens around desks and tables and in the rehearsal room-long before an actor makes it to the stage for their live performance-so ticket holders don't often learn of the intricate and collaborative moments that lead to a final creative product. From the early readings and rehearsals, to the rewrites and the musical compositions, the process can be private and internal, and also very collaborative and engaging. With Plays in Process, we hope to pull the curtain back on some of that process. The artists involved will reflect on their creative experiences, offering audiences a raw and honest look at how elements of their work came to be. We are excited to see Seattle audiences again through this program, and also invite anyone intrigued by the subject matter to join us. The talent and artistry involved is nothing short of extraordinary, and we're really looking forward to the work," said Artistic Director Braden Abraham.
Seattle Rep announced titles and select artists involved in the first three Plays in Process events including Fannie by Seattle playwright Cheryl L. West with actor E. Faye Butler; a new translation of Henrik Ibsen's Ghosts directed by Carey Perloff with actors Uma Thurman and David Strathairn; and a new adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet adapted by Erica Schmidt-the director/playwright behind Seattle Rep's wildly successful adaptation of MAC BETH in 2018-featuring actor Taylor Schilling. Additional titles in the five-part series will be announced in early 2021.
The full five-part series pass is now available to purchase at the suggested price of $75. Individual event tickets will go on sale in early 2021. Reservations are required for these events and pay what you choose options will be available. Purchase your pass today at SeattleRep.org.
Thursday, January 28, 7:30 p.m. PT
FANNIE
Directed by Henry Godinez
Music Direction by Felton Offard
A Seattle Rep co-commission with Goodman Theatre
A captivating call to action and look at the impassioned freedom fighter, Fannie Lou Hamer, who became one of the most powerful female voices of the civil and voting rights movements.
Artists Participating:
Cheryl L. West, Playwright
Henry Godinez, Director
E. Faye Butler, Actor
Felton Offard, Musician
Thursday, February 25, 7:30 p.m. PT
GHOSTS
A NEW TRANSLATION
By Henrik Ibsen
Translated from the Norwegian by Paul Walsh
Directed by Carey Perloff
Originally produced by the Williamstown Theatre Festival
Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director
A fresh and relevant new translation of one of Henrik Ibsen's most vivid and controversial masterpieces.
Artists Participating:
Carey Perloff, Director
Paul Walsh, Translator
Uma Thurman, Actor
David Strathairn, Actor
Thursday, April 1, 7:30 p.m. PT
HAMLET
Directed and Adapted by Erica Schmidt
An innovative adaptation of Shakespeare's best-known play-widely regarded as the most influential literary work ever written-reimagined for a modern audience.
Artists Participating:
Erica Schmidt, Director & Adaptor
Taylor Schilling, Actor
