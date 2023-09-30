U.S.-China Music Forum to Hold Discussion and Performance in October

Enjoy an afternoon of engaging discussion and live music as Asia Society and the U.S.-China Music Institute at Bard College present a panel of experts from diverse perspectives to look towards the future of U.S.-China relations in music. The discussion and live music performance will be held on Saturday, October 7 at 3pm.

Over the past 50 years, classical music exchange between the U.S. and China has brought many benefits to both nations and remains one of the bright spots in an otherwise complex relationship. Speakers will share their thoughts, experiences, and vision as to how we can best continue developing this relationship going forward, despite the strained political relationship and other obstacles.



The U.S.-China Music Forum is a new platform created by the U.S.-China Music Institute with the purpose of allowing musicians and leaders of music organizations to hold public discussions about the challenges and opportunities in musical relations between the United States and China. This year's forum is presented in conjunction with the sixth annual China Now Music Festival, The Bridge of Music, a series of concerts and discussions at Bard College and in New York City from October 2-8, 2023. More information at barduschinamusic.org/the-bridge-of-music.

Speakers:

Leon Botstein, President, Bard College



Chen Yi, Lorena Searcy Cravens/ Millsap/ Missouri Distinguished Professor of Composition, University of Missouri, Kansas City



Gary Ginstling, President and CEO, New York Philharmonic



Yu Hongmei, Vice President, Central Conservatory of Music, China



Jindong Cai (moderator), Director, U.S.-China Music Institute, Bard College Conservatory of Music



Orville Schell (moderator), Arthur Ross Director of the Center on U.S.-China Relations, Asia Society



Musical performances by:

Liu Xiaojing, pipa virtuoso & Professor at the Central Conservatory of Music, China



Members of the Bard Chinese Ensemble, U.S.-China Music Institute of the Bard College Conservatory of Music

Tickets are $25 General admission and are available at the link below.