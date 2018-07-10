UPDATE: Attorney Judd Burstein Launches Investigation Into Suicide of CHICAGO Standby Jeff Loeffelholz

Last week, it was reported that Jeff Loeffelholz, an original cast member of the 1996 revival of Chicago, had taken his own life. Since then, the producers of the show have hired attorney Judd Burstein to oversee the developing situation and conduct an exhaustive investigation.

The show's producers told BroadwayWorld:

Our company is deeply saddened by the loss of Jeff Loeffelholz, a 22-year member of our Chicago family. We're aware there are concerns about a rehearsal preceding his passing. In light of that, with the support of Actors' Equity, an independent attorney was hired to do an investigation. Until we learn the findings, we don't have anything else to share. Our focus at the moment is on healing. We called company members when we learned of Jeff's passing to offer grief counseling. Along with many who loved him, we continue to mourn the great loss of a beloved cast member. The producers are working with members of the current cast to pay tribute to Jeff.

Burstein just released the following statement in the JusticeforJeff blog:

As many of the readers of this blog have read in the media, I have been retained by the producers of Chicago to conduct an investigation into the events leading to the death of Jeff Loeffelholz. I agreed to take on this assignment upon the following unconditional terms: (a) I am being employed as an independent investigator, as opposed to as counsel for the producers. (b) I will not discuss the progress or substance of my investigation with anyone affiliated with the producers until I issue my written report, and (c) my obligation here is [to] find the truth about what happened without regard to the consequences which flow from my findings. If appropriate, however, I may make recommendations about how business should be conducted in [the] future. I have already informed Chicago's cast and crew - both in person and in writing - that I wish to speak to everyone who had knowledge of what occurred with respect to Mr. Loeffelholz's death, as well as to anyone who wants to speak to me about anything else concerning Chicago. I have further informed them that I will never reveal the identity of anyone who speaks with me if he or she wants to speak confidentially. I AM NOW REACHING OUT BEYOND THE CAST AND CREW TO INVITE ANYONE ELSE WHO BELIEVES THAT HE OR SHE HAS USEFUL INFORMATION TO CONTACT ME BY CALLING MY OFFICE AT 212-974-2400 OR EMAILING ME AT JBURSTEIN@BURLAW.COM. IF YOU WANT TO SPEAK TO ME ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS, I WILL NEVER REVEAL YOUR NAME. The quality and value of my work in completing this assignment will be dependent upon the information I receive. If you are following this blog, then you must care about the matters I am investigating. So please do more than just read: do something by reaching out to me if you believe you can help me find the truth.

According to notes made by Loeffelholz following a June 22 rehearsal, the longtime standby was allegedly subject to a particularly grueling rehearsal, which he described as including harsh insults about his performance in front of the company of the show.

Peter De La Cruz, Loeffelholz's partner of more than thirty years, confirmed that Jeff had been distraught after the incident and had filed a complaint with Actors Equity. Several days later, he was admitted to the hospital for a lethal combination of painkillers and alcohol, and passed away shortly thereafter.

Loeffelholz made his Broadway debut with Chicago as an standby for the role of Mary Sunshine. He had been a member of the Broadway company for 22 years and was the last remaining original company member.

Loeffelholz was the co-creator as star of the MAC-Award winning musical-comedy review Dangerous Duets. Loeffelholz also opened for Betty Buckley at New York's Bottom Line, and appeared at La Mama E.T.C. and MGM Grand in Las Vegas. He originated the role of the "Eunuch" in the workshop of Kander & Ebb's The Visit with Angela Lansbury. Read his full obituary here.

