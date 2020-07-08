UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden Says Outdoor Theatre May Be Able to Return Soon

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says that outdoor theatre may be able to return soon, according to Official London Theatre.

"I am desperate for these institutions to return as quickly as possible but it has to be done in a safe way, that's why we've said already they can rehearse and they can have performances behind closed doors," Dowden told LBC. "I hope that shortly they will be able to have outside performances."

This comes after the UK government recently announced a £1.57 billion rescue package to help the nation's cultural, arts and heritage institutions weather the impact of COVID-19. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the funding will go to support struggling theatres, museums, galleries, music venues, heritage sites and independent cinemas. It includes £880 million of grants for the financial year to April 2021, supplemented by £270 million of repayable loans.

Recently, pantomime producer Michael Harrison also gave the government a deadline of August 3 to confirm 'no earlier than' dates for the reopening of theatres.

"But I'm not just saying this for pantomime, I want the roadmap for theatre," Harrison had said. "If we were able to get the Palladium pantomime on, then there will be other West End shows that would do the same. Pantomime would be part of rejuvenating the sector."

