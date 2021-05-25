Meet the Students of Next on Stage: Ty-Gabriel Jones Shares a Fond Memory from a Past Production

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

We're down to our top 10 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Ty-Gabriel Jones shares more about his charity, a fond memory from a high school production, and a theater educator that has impacted him.

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

I split my pants on the button of "You Can't Stop The Beat" in high school and our ensemble received a standing ovation.

What charity did you pick and why?

I chose Moonshadow's Spirit as my Non-Profit organization because Moonshadow's helps fund individuals in need of inpatient programs specific to eating disorder related mental illness. As musical theatre performers it can be challenging to maintain healthy mindsets surrounding body image and food. Particularly as we spend so much time in front of dance mirrors and while our industry takes a healthier shift toward appreciating all bodies.

Who is a theater educator that has had an impact on you?

Lisa Chase, Director of Education at The REV Theatre Company inspires me to this day. She is a theatre professional who dedicates herself to making culture-conscious and educational theatre accessible for youth via The REV theatre's touring theatre programming.

