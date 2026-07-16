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Video: Stephanie Hsu Had Never Seen ROCKY HORROR Before Joining Broadway Cast

Hsu was nominated for a Tony for her performance as Janet.

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Stephanie Hsu is taking on one of musical theater's most iconic roles in the hit Broadway revival of The Rocky Horror Show. The actress is currently impressing audiences as Janet Weiss in the Sam Pinkleton-directed production, and earned her first Tony nomination in the process. 

During a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress shared her experience with the project and returning to Broadway for the first time since Be More Chill. "Doing it this time around... it's really helped me fall back in love with music again. It's been really, really healing and joyful." 

Hsu also spoke about how, before signing on to the production, she had never seen the original film, making her a Rocky Horror "virgin." "It was one of those things where I was like, 'Gosh, if I had just found this when I was 17, my life would have been completely different.' Who I thought I could be probably would have started a lot sooner." Check out the full interview now.

Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show received nine Tony nominations this season, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Choreography, and Best Scenic, Costume, Lighting, and Sound Designs, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical for Hsu, Best Actress in a Featured Role for Rachel Dratch, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Luke Evans

Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton's revival of The Rocky Horror Show is now running at Studio 54. The production opened officially on Thursday, April 23, 2026 and was extended with performances now scheduled through Sunday, November 29, 2026. Read the reviews for the production. 

The cast includes Rachel Dratch as “Narrator,” Andrew Durand as “Brad,” Luke Evans as “Frank-N-Furter,” Amber Gray as “Riff Raff,” Harvey Guillén as “Eddie / Dr. Scott,” Stephanie Hsu as “Janet,” Juliette Lewis as “Magenta,” Josh Rivera as “Rocky,” and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as “Columbia.” The cast also includes Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi.   

The Rocky Horror Show features choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig & hair design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado and make-up design by Sterling Tull, with Bryan Bauer as the production stage manager. 

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