Turkish American Repertory Theater & Entertainment (TARTE) Announced Its New Season
TARTE announced that after the successful Turkish cabaret "3 Apples" it would continue its season with Ivan Faute's "Lost Sock Laundry" and an original play " The Diner" written by TARTE's resident writers Anne Connolly, Bara Swain and Ayse Eldek Richardson.
After performing in a reading of Lost Sock Laundry, Ayse Eldek Richardson loved the script so much that she wanted to bring the project to life. She met with the writer, Ivan Faute, and the two are now in collaboration to bring the play to the stage.
Ivan Faute said about the play; "While so much of American conversations around immigration and politics are grounded in anger, I wrote this to be grounded in everyday human connections. I also wanted everyone, no matter how they view immigration, to find a connection in this play that they could use to talk about how America is made with their friends and family.
The play is about the everyday life of communities and how every community in our country is made up of different people but we share commonalities as well. Rather than focus on big dramatic spectacle, the play shows the everyday conversations and interactions that make us into the people we are.
I wanted the play to focus on women and their stories and how social interactions can be as powerful as political ones.
I'm excited to be working with a production team that believes in the core of the story as much as I do."
The artist Yoriko Shiraishi created the artwork on the poster of Lost Sock Laundry.
TARTE will also collaborate with Kairos Italy Theater (KIT) once again this year for a one-act play festival.
For updates please visit TARTE's website:
