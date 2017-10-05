Tunes with Tina: MEAN GIRLS Tina Fey Shows Off Her Singing Chops

Comedian Tina Fey is making her Broadway debut this season as book writer for the stage adaptation of her big screen success, Mean Girls. Though her contribution to the show will be that of the behind-the-scenes variety, most folks know Tina through her on-camera work on television shows like Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock.

Despite having made her name on comedy of the spoken variety, the Emmy Award-winner has never shied away from the opportunity for a musical number. Joining the long legacy of comedians with musical leanings, Tina made her bones on SNL where she joined in the time-honored tradition of musical sketches. From there, she has moved on, taking her one-woman musical show on the road, to the big and small screens and beyond.

From talk show appearances to big screen musical numbers, Tina has shown us her vocal chops again and again. Tackling a range of styles from old school Broadway to Joni Mitchell parody to hardcore rapping on a Childish Gambino track, her musical comedy skills have kept us in stitches over the years.

While we wait for Tina's Broadway baby to hit the stage, let's take a look at the woman herself and her many forays into the realm of song.

