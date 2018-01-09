Tune in Live to 54 Below to Catch Selections from Matthew Morrison's Show Featuring Kelli O'Hara

Matthew Morrison is kicking off his solo concert series at 54 Below and you can get a sneak peek at tonight's featuring Tony-Award winning special guest Kelli O'Hara! Tune in to Feinstein's/54 Below on Facebook to see the Broadway dream team back in action.

Emmy, Tony and two-time Golden Globe nominated star of stage and screen, Matthew Morrison returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for a very special concert engagement. Morrison will perform classic renditions of standards and numbers from his past productions - including Hairspray, South Pacific, Finding Neverland, Glee, and more.

Morrison spent 2015 entertaining over a half a million audience members portraying "J.M. Barrie" in the Broadway musical Finding Neverland. His professional career spans over 15 years, where he has performed and starred in various leading productions on Broadway, television, film and beyond. Most notably, Morrison was nominated for a Tony Award for his role in The Light In The Piazza, and starred in the Tony-winning revival of South Pacific at Lincoln Center, as well as originated the role of "Link Larkin" in the Tony-winning musical Hairspray. His rise to international fame stemmed from his role as "Mr. Schuester" in the Fox television musical comedy series Glee, which earned him nominations for both Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

Special guests appearing at select performances this week with Mr. Morrison include Kelli O'Hara, Jenna Ushkowitz, Alex Dreier, and Victoria Clark.

$85-$115 cover charge. $120 - $140 VIP seating. $150-$175 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

https://54below.com/events/matthew-morrison-2/





