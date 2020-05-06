Travis McCready Will Perform First Live Music Concert Since Lockdown in Arkansas

The first live music concert since the lockdown will be held in Arkansas on May 15, according to Spin.

On Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that live music venues could reopen on May 18. However, Travis McCready, the singer of the country-rock band Bishop Gunn, will perform a show three days before.

McCready will be playing an "intimate acoustic set" in Fort Smith at TempleLive, with social distancing measures in place.

Assigned seats for the show will be at least six feet apart per grouping in what Ticketmaster is calling "fan pods." Fans will also be required to wear face masks, have their temperatures taken at the door, and capacity for the 1,100 person venue will be capped at 229. There will be a 10 person limit in all restrooms.

Masks will be available for purchase for those who do not come prepared.

Read more on Spin.





