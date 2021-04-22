Tracy Letts & More Join Adam McKay's Lakers Series on HBO

According to Deadline, Broadway veterans Tracy Letts (The Minutes, All My Sons) and LisaGay Hamilton (To Kill a Mockingbird), along with Julianne Nicholson, Jimel Atkins and Andy Hirsch have joined the cast of Adam McKay's Lakers drama for HBO.

THE UNTITLED LAKERS PROJECT is a fast-break drama series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports' most revered and dominant dynasties-a team that defined its era, both on and off the court.



The pilot is directed and executive produced by Adam McKay for Hyperobject Industries; executive produced by Kevin Messick for Hyperobject Industries; written and executive produced by Max Borenstein; story co-written and executive produced by Jim Hecht; executive produced by Jason Shuman, Scott Stephens and Rodney Barnes.



The series is based on Jeff Pearlman's book "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s"