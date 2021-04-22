Tracy Letts & More Join Adam McKay's Lakers Series on HBO
Julianne Nicholson, Jimel Atkins, LisaGay Hamilton and Andy Hirsch have also joined the cast.
According to Deadline, Broadway veterans Tracy Letts (The Minutes, All My Sons) and LisaGay Hamilton (To Kill a Mockingbird), along with Julianne Nicholson, Jimel Atkins and Andy Hirsch have joined the cast of Adam McKay's Lakers drama for HBO.
THE UNTITLED LAKERS PROJECT is a fast-break drama series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports' most revered and dominant dynasties-a team that defined its era, both on and off the court.
The pilot is directed and executive produced by Adam McKay for Hyperobject Industries; executive produced by Kevin Messick for Hyperobject Industries; written and executive produced by Max Borenstein; story co-written and executive produced by Jim Hecht; executive produced by Jason Shuman, Scott Stephens and Rodney Barnes.
The series is based on Jeff Pearlman's book "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s"
