Touchstone Seeks Volunteers For FESTIVAL UNBOUND

Festival Unbound, Touchstone Theatre's groundbreaking 10-day festival of original art and community conversation, is looking for energetic, fun-loving individuals to join their team of volunteers for the festival October 4-13, 2019.

Festival UnBound is the biggest undertaking Touchstone has ever dared dream up, using the arts to explore Bethlehem's journey, from Moravian roots to the heyday of Bethlehem Steel, and what kind of future we want to create and build together.

Three years in the making, the Festival will celebrate the diverse voices and stories of our community with dozens of performances, original theatre pieces, music new and old, community meals, interactive arts, installations, visiting regional and International Artists, panel discussions, the Festival cabaret, joyous opening and closing ceremonies, street spectacle, and much, much more.

To help create this extraordinary celebration, Touchstone is putting out the call for volunteers to join the Festival Unbound team. Volunteer tasks offer something for everyone, from ushering to wrangling folding chairs, helping audience members dance their way down the South Bethlehem Greenway, or being a Closing Ceremony Ambassador. Joining the volunteer team offers a great chance to get involved behind-the-scenes with the artists and creators of this one-of-a-kind festival.

"What gets me so excited is how different aspects of the festival touch on all these parts of Bethlehem -- all these different communities and age groups and parts of the history," said Michael Duck, the festival's volunteer coordinator. "We are so excited to connect with people from across Bethlehem to bring this all to life."

To join the team, visit the Festival Unbound website at to see a full list of volunteer opportunities and sign up at: https://festivalunbound.com/volunteer/ , or email Michael Duck at mike@touchstone.org Touchstone Theatre is one of the country's longest continuously-producing ensemble theatres. Festival UnBound is part of Touchstone's mission of community-building. Other community-based works include "Don Quixote of Bethlehem," a street theatricade designed to bridge the gap between the Anglo and Latino cultures, and "Journey From the East," a two-year project inspired by the growing resident and transient Chinese community in Bethlehem.

To get Festival updates, go to https://festivalunbound.com/contact-us/ and sign up for the Festival Unbound mailing list. For more info on Festival Unbound, to order Festival UnBound tickets, or purchase a festival pass visit festivalunbound.com or call the Touchstone Box Office at 610-8671689.







