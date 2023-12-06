Creative Team & Dates Set for Kenny Leon-Directed HOME on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company has revealed the creative team and dates for the new Broadway production of Home by Samm-Art Williams, directed by Kenny Leon.

The creative team for Home will include: Arnulfo Maldonado (Set), Dede Ayite (Costumes), Allen Lee Hughes (Lighting), and Justin Ellington (Sound).

Home will begin preview performances on Friday, May 17, 2024, and open officially on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the American Airlines Theatre / Todd Haimes Theatre (227 West 42nd Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Cephus Miles has the whole world in his callused hands—until his sweetheart Pattie Mae goes off to college and marries another man. Originally staged by the Negro Ensemble Company in 1979, and featured in the first year of Roundabout’s Refocus Project, Samm-Art Williams’ Home is a muscular and melodic coming-of-age story that gives voice to the unbreakable spirit of all Americans who have been searching for a place to belong. Kenny Leon (A Soldier’s Play) directs.

The cast for Home will be announced at a later date.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Home will play Tuesday through Saturday evening at 8:00PM with Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2:00PM and Sunday matinees at 3:00PM. Following opening night on June 5, Tuesday and Thursday evening performances will be at 7:00PM. Please visit roundabouttheatre.org for the most up-to-date performance schedule.

BIOGRAPHIES:

SAMM-ART WILLIAMS

(Playwright) is a playwright, screenwriter, actor, and producer. As a playwright, Williams has written Home, Welcome To Black River, Friends, and other plays produced in New York, Los Angeles, and other cities. Home received a Tony nomination as Best Broadway Play, the Outer Critics Circle Award, a Drama Desk nomination, the NAACP Image Award, and the North Carolina Governor's Award. For the screen, Samm-Art Williams has written “Solomon Northup's Odyssey” (PBS), “John Henry” (Showtime), “Badges” (CBS), and episodes for “Cagney and Lacey,” “The New Mike Hammer,” “Miami Vice,” and other programs. He has been nominated for two Emmy Awards. As an actor, he performed in “Blood Simple,” “Huckleberry Finn,” and other feature films. His television acting credits include “Women of Brewster Place,” “Race to the Pole,” “Search for Tomorrow,” and other productions. In addition to his writing and acting credits, he served as Executive Producer of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Martin,” “Good News,” and other television productions. He has received the Guggenheim Fellowship, The National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship for Playwriting, and other awards for his writing.

KENNY LEON

(Director) is a Tony Award-winning director and producer who also has been honored with The Actors Fund Medal of Honor, an Obie Award and an NAACP Image Award. Mr. Leon is also a proud honoree of the George Abbott Lifetime Achievement for American Theatre. He is currently represented on Broadway with the hit revival of Ossie Davis’s Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch starring Leslie Odom, Jr. Mr. Leon is also on the producing team of Some Like It Hot, the musical directed by Casey Nicholaw. Broadway: A Soldier’s Play; American Son; Children of a Lesser God; Holler If Ya Hear Me; A Raisin in the Sun; The Mountaintop; Stick Fly; August Wilson’s Fences, Gem of the Ocean and Radio Golf. Off-Broadway: The Underlying Chris, Everybody’s Ruby, Emergence-See! (The Public); Smart People (Second Stage). Television: Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia; Colin in Black & White; 4400; Amend: The Fight for America; American Son (adapted for Netflix); Hairspray Live!; The Wiz Live!; Steel Magnolias; Dynasty; In My Dreams. Author: Take You Wherever You Go. Artistic Director Emeritus, Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company. Senior Resident Director: Roundabout Theatre Company. Leon recently directed critically acclaimed productions of Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy and Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog on Broadway.

Roundabout Theatre Company

celebrates the power of theatre by spotlighting classics from the past, cultivating new works of the present, and educating minds for the future. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills that mission by producing familiar and lesser-known plays and musicals; discovering and supporting talented playwrights; reducing the barriers that can inhibit theatergoing; collaborating with a diverse team of artists; building educational experiences; and archiving over five decades of production history.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays and musicals on its five stages: Broadway’s American Airlines Theatre, Studio 54 and Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and Off-Broadway’s Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre.

Roundabout Theatre Company has been working to prioritize and actively incorporate anti-racism, equity, diversity, inclusion, and accountability throughout the institution. Read more about the company’s progress and timeline at edi.roundabouttheatre.org.

