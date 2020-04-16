Toronto Production Of CURSED CHILD Delayed To 2021
BroadwayWorld has learned that the Toronto production of CURSED CHILD, which was set to begin on October 23, 2020 at Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre, has been postponed to 2021.
In a statement Mirvish Productions wrote: "We are closely monitoring the continuously evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and the orders and recommendations made by Public Health Ontario and Toronto Public Health, as well as the recommendations made by officials in the cities and countries where much of the magic of Cursed Child is made.
Our intention was to have begun performances of the Canadian production on October 23, 2020 at Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre; but we have made the very difficult decision to delay the Toronto production to 2021.
We understand that this delay is disappointing - but it is necessary for us to deliver this spectacular production to audiences on a schedule we feel we can confidently, successfully and safely adhere to, while also fulfilling our commitment to the cast and company, and theatre staff.
Cursed Child is a large and technically complex production. It involves hundreds of artists, artisans and technicians working many months in advance of the first public performance to prepare everything from rehearsals for the new cast, the modification of the auditorium, stage and backstage facilities of the Ed Mirvish Theatre, to building the sets, costumes and machinery necessary for the show's acclaimed illusions and special effects. During these uncertain times, we need to ensure we are able to deliver this production safely and on a schedule that is achievable and therefore a delay to the production is unavoidable."
