Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 1/21-1/22/2018

Jan. 22, 2018  
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, January 22, 2018 - Monday, January 22, 2018. Catch up below!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


Related Articles

From This Author

  • Can THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Soundtrack Keep Its Balance at the Top of the Billboard Charts?
  • Lea Salonga, Norm Lewis, Laura Osnes and More to Lead MCP's Broadway Classics in Concert
  • VIDEO: James Corden's 'Melania Trump' Sings LITTLE MERMAID Parody
  • Photo Flash: A Week of Celebrations Announced for PHANTOM's 30th Broadway Anniversary; Plus a First Look at the New Cast!
  • OKLAHOMA, THE WIZ, RAGTIME, and More Fill TUTS 50th Anniversary Season
  • VIDEO: Sneak Peek - Darren Criss in Next Episode of THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com