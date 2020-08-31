Top 10 Tunes with Kyle Taylor Parker

Kyle Taylor Parker is sharing his favorite songs with today's installment of top 10 tunes!

Your favorite Broadway stars are sharing the tunes that are getting them through quarantine.

Today's playlist is from Kyle Taylor Parker! You may know Kyle from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory or Kinky Boots!

Listen to Kyle's playlist below!

1. Distance by Emily King



I love love love Emily King! This song has gotten me through many a morning in quarantine! Great vibe, cool vocals and timely reminder that sometimes distance is necessary.



2. Don't Worry 'Bout It by Tamika Lawrence



This bop dropped during my first few weeks in quarantine and thank God it did!!! You probably know Tamika Lawrence from any number of her Bway credits (Matilda, If Then, Come From Away and upcoming Caroline Or Change revival) but she's also an extraordinary recording artist with a heart of gold and vocals out of this stratosphere!



3. Through the Fire by Chaka Kahn



This is a mood. A dance around my living room, sing into a hairbrush kind of mood!



4. Think of Me by "yours truly"



I don't typically listen to my own music but this song is pretty irresistible (if I do say so myself). It's from my first album: Broadway Soul, Vol.1 and serves a fun disco take on the "Phantom" classic.



5. WINNING by Janelle McDermoth



A bibbity bop from another Bway multi hyphenate, Janelle McDermoth (Bronx Tale and We're All Gonna Die). Who doesn't love a glow up tune with cool vocals and rap flow? Janelle is a queen and we are lucky to be existing in the same time as her music.



6. All Mine by Jai'Len Josey



I mean major Beyoncé vibes from Jai'Len Josey on this one. Her vocals never disappoint but the vibe on this track is so hot, perfect for the summer and def the soundtrack to my Amazon addiction.



7. When It's This Good by Mykal Kilgore



"When it's THIS good I just can't keep it to myself." My sentiments exactly. The bass line, the attitude, the band, it's just all SO good !!! The groove is everything. Not only is Mykal a force of nature on stage (Songs for a New World) he's an incredible songwriter. This song gives me all the good good vibes I need.



8. Pride Practice by Britton and the Sting



I'm a big fan of this band. This song came out right before pride this year and is the anthem we needed. Remember children: Pride was/is a protest.



9. We Got Love by Teyana Taylor



Another anthem! This album dropped on Juneteenth-- I love the message, I love the drums, I love the celebration of ALL black love. In a time of so much loss it's important to take note of what we do have; for me that's love.



10. Someday We'll All Be Free by Donnie Hathaway



Closing out the playlist with one of my favorite songs ever by Donny Hathaway. This song gives me hope and on the hard days. What's most important to me is to keep moving forward, keep leading with kindness and never stop standing up for what's right.

