Top 10 Tunes with Antonio Cipriano

You Oughta Know what the Jagged Little Pill star has on his playlist!

Your favorite Broadway stars are sharing the tunes that are getting them through quarantine.

Today's playlist is from Antonio Cipriano! You may know Antonio as Phoenix from Jagged Little Pill!

Listen to Antonio's playlist below!

How Would You Feel - Ed SHeeran

The Way I Am - Ingrid Michaelson

No Such Thing - John Mayer

100 Years - Five for Fighting

I Won't Give Up - Jason Mraz

Chivalry Is Dead - Trevor Wesley

Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

Sunday Morning - Maroon 5

It's a Beautiful Day - Michael Bublé

The Room Where It Happens - Hamilton

BONUS TRACK: Death of a Bachelor - Panic! At the Disco

