Top 10 Tunes with Antonio Cipriano
You Oughta Know what the Jagged Little Pill star has on his playlist!
Your favorite Broadway stars are sharing the tunes that are getting them through quarantine.
Today's playlist is from Antonio Cipriano! You may know Antonio as Phoenix from Jagged Little Pill!
Listen to Antonio's playlist below!
How Would You Feel - Ed SHeeran
The Way I Am - Ingrid Michaelson
No Such Thing - John Mayer
100 Years - Five for Fighting
I Won't Give Up - Jason Mraz
Chivalry Is Dead - Trevor Wesley
Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
Sunday Morning - Maroon 5
It's a Beautiful Day - Michael Bublé
The Room Where It Happens - Hamilton
BONUS TRACK: Death of a Bachelor - Panic! At the Disco
